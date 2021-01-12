X120MN12 Grade High Manganese Plates Manufacturer in India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Chhajed Steel and Alloys Pvt.Ltd. Can redraw Plates for clients that require uncommon plate sizes or particular tempers for their application. Chhajed Steel and Alloys Pvt.Ltd. is the largest supplier, importer and stockiest of Plates to various countries.

High Manganese steel is comparatively utilized for its low coefficient of pummeling in metal-to-metal applications and to fix scrap things. High Manganese is high High Manganese, absolutely authenticate; spread toughened, non-attracting, work-solidifying steel with an extraordinarily unpredictable state of wear square when familiar with work-setting by smother or high effect weight in alliance. The basic characteristics are an unrivaled wear hindrance: Severe wear remotely impacts the authenticate structure of this steel.

Advantages:

Resistance to high abrasion and severe impact.

Will work hardened rapidly to 550BHN.

Remains ductile throughout.

Hadfield Grade, Can be welded.

Has non-magnetic properties.

Can be cut with oxy-acetylene torch, plasma, water jet, or laser.

Made to the toughest standards in the industry for extended service life

