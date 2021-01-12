LoginRadius offers consumers a sincere thanks for their continuous loyalty over the last decade.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — One of the leading providers of user identity and access management (CIAM) for companies, LoginRadius has extended its sincere gratitude to new and existing customers for their continued support over the last decade and throughout the global pandemic.

In The Forrester Wave TM: Customer Identity And Access Control, Q4 2020, LoginRadius has recently been rated a top contender. Furthermore, in the IDAAS category, the 15th Annual Network PG’s 2020 IT World Awards awarded the CIAM platform a silver medal.

LoginRadius has given the following declaration of gratitude to its clients, pointing out how their success in demonstrating competence and leadership lies in their timely, competent attention to their clients:

“2020 was quite a year. Despite the stress, you believed in us with your CIAM deployments. You made LoginRadius a priority, and in return, we offered the flexibility to thrive and respond to the ongoing COVID security landscape.

Our client base underscores our commitment to offering businesses the best identity solutions during a time when every interaction within the consumer journey is unique and demands personalization.

Thank you for your continued appreciation, and your receptiveness to our ideas and solutions. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year from the team at LoginRadius!“

“We believe in our mission, to secure every online identity. We are growing everyday with you. We believe in you and we thank you for believing us,” stated Deepak Gupta, CTO and co-founder of LoginRadius.

The company has built an identity platform that is broad and versatile enough to fit into their clients’ unique expectations. It empowers everyone—from a non-technical executive to a high-end developer—to ensure that businesses are aware of how data flows throughout their consumer journey.

LoginRadius has also shared a video thanking their clients for the continued support during the last decade. You can watch it here.

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.

The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.

The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

