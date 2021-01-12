Ablation Technology Market – Emerging Trends to Boost the Market Growth, Globally..!

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Dynamics:

Emergence of next-generation ablation products and significant adoption of minimally invasive procedures coupled with increasing number of ablation procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the global Ablation Technology Process Market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing aging population with higher risk of target diseases and increasing number of hospitals, surgical, and ablation centers are also fueling the market growth.

However, ongoing healthcare reforms in the U.S. and cost-containment measures adopted by various governments are the key factors limiting the growth of Ablation Technology Process Market. In addition, products recalls as well as therapeutic challenges related to efficacy of ablation products are the key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technologies market.

Driver: Increasing number of ablation procedures:

Minimally invasive alternatives involve less pain, less scarring, and offer a quicker recovery for patients. Moreover, these procedures are more economical as compared to traditional surgical procedures. Globally, the acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries is increasing as these procedures are safer and have lower mortality as well as complication rates as compared to open surgeries (Source: Stanford University Medical Center Research).

The number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S. increased from ~13.9 million procedures in 2014 to 14.2 million in 2015 (Source: American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery). Ablation is one of the most frequently used minimally-invasive techniques for the treatment of various tumor, AF, and uterine fibroids. Thus, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures support the ablation procedures to increase worldwide and is driving the growth of the market.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global ablation technology market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Expected Geographical Growth:

North America will continue to dominate the ablation technologies market in 2021

The ablation technology market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the global market, followed by Europe. Factors including the drastically growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases such as CVD and cancer, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market for ablation technologies in North America.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players in the Ablation Technology Process Market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Biosense Webster (US), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), CONMED Corporation (US), AngioDynamics (US), AtriCure (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

