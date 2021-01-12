Mycotoxin Testing Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

The global mycotoxin testing market size estimated at USD 946 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 1,337 million by 2025. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing awareness of mycotoxin testing and strict government regulations for mycotoxin testing in both food and feed products. Increase in instances of foodborne illnesses due to mycotoxin contamination, growth in demand for compliance with international trade mandates, and change in atmospheric conditions are some factors that are driving the market.

The demand for mycotoxin testing is significantly increasing due to factors such as growing recalls and border rejections with growth in international food trade, stringent regulations across various countries, and changing climatic conditions. The high cost associated with the installation of technologies inhibits the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. The European region is projected to account for the largest market, owing to the growing prevalence of Fusarium toxins due to changing climatic conditions, coupled with the strengthening of the feed and food mycotoxin testing policies by the contributed efforts of Control Laboratories (CLs), National reference laboratories (NLRs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs).

The mycotoxin testing market, by technology, constitutes of two segments, namely, chromatography- & spectroscopy-based and immunoassay-based. The chromatography- & spectroscopy-based segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the faster and reliable test results of LC-MS/MS, fueling the market growth for mycotoxin testing.

The mycotoxin testing market, by sample, is segmented into food and feed. The cereals, grains, and pulses segment in the food mycotoxin testing market recorded the highest CAGR, due to a higher level of contamination with various mycotoxins. Cereals, grains, and pulses are more susceptible to the co-occurrence of mycotoxin, thereby creating demand for testing, as these are used in various products for food processing.

Increasing food trade across borders of emerging markets, launch of advanced technologies for the detection of mycotoxins, rise in co-occurrence of mycotoxins, launch of economic multi-toxin analysis systems, and increase in demand for cereal products and oats and the emergence of new mycotoxins in agricultural commodities such as enniatins, beauvericin, moniliformin, fusaproliferin, fusaric acid, culmorin, butenolide, sterigmatocystin, emodin, mycophenolic acid, alternariol, alternariol monomethyl ether, and tenuazonic acid prove to be some of the opportunities in this market.

The major players in the industry are focusing on new service, technology, and services launches; mergers & acquisitions; expansions & investments; and agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to increase the global footprint in the area of mycotoxin testing.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market of the mycotoxin testing in 2020, The climatic conditions in the Asia Pacific region range from tropical to semi-tropical and temperate, which are conducive to the growth of mycotoxins. There is a growing awareness among the poultry farmers about the presence of other mycotoxins besides aflatoxins such as ochratoxin, T-2 toxin, deoxynivalenol (DON), zearalenone, citrinin, and, fumonisins in the Asia Pacific region. Aflatoxins accounted for the largest market share, followed by ochratoxins. The growth in this region is largely driven by China, Japan, and India.

The key players in the mycotoxin testing market include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US), Romer Labs (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), OMIC USA (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Microbac (US). Service providers adopted various growth strategies such as new services, technologies, and product launches; expansions & investments; acquisitions; and agreements, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to cater to the increasing demand for testing and to strengthen their position in the market.