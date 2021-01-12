Japan Corrugated Board Market Development Opportunities, SWOT Analysis & Key Players Overview, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Japan Corrugated Board Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Japan corrugated board market size is estimated to be USD 5.02 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing food & beverage industry is predicted to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

The corrugated board was used for fragile glassware materials. Increasing demand for packaging materials in order to ensure the freshness of the products while transportation is projected to increase the adoption of corrugated board.

Key Players:

Oji Holdings Corporation

TPG (HK) Ltd.

Yamakoh Co., Ltd.

Tomoku Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Group Inc.

Dynapac Co., Ltd.

Japan Pulp & Paper Company Co., Ltd

ISOWA Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/japan-corrugated-board-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The rapidly increasing e-commerce industry in Japan is estimated to fuel market growth. Corrugated materials that are light in weight can be handled easily, thus, becoming ideal for the e-commerce industry. In addition, stringent regulation regarding the use of environment-friendly materials is predicted to aid market growth.

Japan is witnessing significant growth in industrialization that require robust packaging solution to transport goods from one place to others. Recent developments in small flute and growing demand for quality graphics are anticipated to bode well for the market growth.

Application Outlook:

Food Product

Beverages

Personal & Household Care

Chemicals

Electrical Goods

Glassware & Ceramics

Transport

Textiles

Paper Products

The corrugated board are extensively used in food products, beverages, textiles, personal and household care, and electrical products. Among different application, food packaging accounted for over 55% of share in the market in 2014. Owing to its growing application, research & development activities has been increased considerably regarding security and safety, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the Japan corrugated board market.

The electronic segment is projected to register a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast year. Factors such as lightweight and low cost are anticipated to drive the demand for this packaging in the electronics segment.

Market Share Insights:

Companies operating in the market are integrated and involved in manufacturing, sales and distribution of corrugated boards. The company trade their products in both Japan and the international market. Strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion and introduction of new products are playing a key role in the market.

Major players are emphasizing on investment in the development of innovative products. The market is characterized by the presence of small to large players. Owing to the technical advancements and introduction of scientific approaches, the market is expected to witness the rapid growth in the near future.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark