Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market Technological Advancement, Future Demand & Competitive Analysis, 2025

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management Market is expected reach USD 16.86 billion by 2025, as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of vehicles, physical devices, home applications, and the other items surrounded with software, electronics, actuators, sensors, and connectivity; which permits these objects to exchange and connect data. The Internet of Things Fleet Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% in the upcoming period.

Key Players:

AT&T

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Verizon

Trimble

Tomtom International BV

IBM

Telefónica

Growth Drivers:

The rate of adoption for IoT fleet management has triggered due to the introduction of vehicular internet connectivity. Increasing necessity for optimal operative competences and vehicle security is one of the important inclinations stimulating market development. Furthermore, growing compatibility of tablets, smartphones, and the other smart devices with vehicles has formed an entrance for internet connectivity facilities.

On the other hand, factors such as growing price owing to application of IoT services and systems are disturbing market development. In the developing economies, lack of awareness among nations may hamper the growth of market in the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market may be explored by management platform, services, cloud deployment, solution, applications, and geography. Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management may be explored by management platform as Device Management, Application Enablement, and Network Management.

Platform Outlook:

Device Management

Application Enablement

Network Management

Solution Outlook:

Driver Tracking & Monitoring

Fleet Analytics

Fuel Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. North America accounted for the major share of the Internet of Things (IoT) Fleet Management size analysis in 2016. and it is expected to maintain its foremost position during the upcoming period from 2014 to 2025. The marketplace for IoT fleet management in North America, especially in the U.S., is the most lucrative one and gaining robust traction from numerous features such as rapid technological advancements, initial acceptance of fleet management and stringent administrative orders to confirm security. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

