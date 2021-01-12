U.S. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis, Size and Forecast Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. aluminum curtain wall market size is estimated to be worth USD 10.54 billion by 2025 as per the latest report developed by Million Insights, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. Production of superior materials with features that provide aesthetic texture and safety are some of the trends favorably impacting the market. Energy-saving, solar controlled and high-performance aluminum curtain walls are largely becoming popular owing to their eco-sustainability and economic benefits.

The adoption of these walls provides benefits based on performance and appearance compared to other materials. Increasing awareness about these advantages is likely to stimulate market growth. Increasing need to lower air-conditioning & heating costs and ensure energy efficiency is further expected to stimulate the market. Moreover, the immediate need to lower cost is promoting the deployment of sustainable materials, thus, positively impacting the market growth.

The incumbents of the market focus on expanding their market base through mergers & acquisitions.

Increasing residential and commercial construction rates due to rapid migration is one of the major factors stimulating the growth. The population is increasingly migrating towards megalopolises against current metropolitans.

Based on type, the unitized division is estimated to observe substantial growth at a CAGR of over 7.0% from 2017 to 2025 due to the advantages they offer based on rich aesthetics and energy saving.

Various government initiatives regarding infrastructure development are increasing the construction of commercial properties in the region, which is further supplementing the market growth.

The commercial segment based on end-use held the largest market in 2016. The popularity in the commercial sector is expected to surge by 2025 due to benefits like thermal insulation, natural ventilation, and acoustic insulation, provided by the walling systems.

Southeast led the U.S. market with a revenue share of above 25.0% in 2016. The growth is attributed to the rising number of industrial and commercial construction projected in the nation.

U.S. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Key Players

EFCO Corporation, Aluminum Solutions LLC, Enclos Corporation, and Truelite Glass.

