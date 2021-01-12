Ureteral Stents Market Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Jan 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global ureteral stents market size is anticipated to account for USD 723.6 million by 2027. The market is projected to register 7.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. The increasing number of kidney and urological diseases is driving market growth. Ureteral stents restore the urine flow through blocked ureters. In addition, these devices are used for several other medical conditions like urinary incontinence, kidney transplant and kidney stones. Therefore, an increasing number of these cases are positively affecting the market growth.

The geriatric population is more prone to develop kidney and urological problems. Increasing geriatric population globally is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast duration. As per the World Health Organization report of 2018, by 2050, the population of people aged 60 would reach around 2.0 billion.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ureteral-stents-market/request-sample

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market has been negatively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, supply chain disruption of raw material such as polymer and metallic materials has further delayed the production of ureteral stents. The pandemic has put an immense burden on healthcare. Amid rising patient counts in hospitals and a shortage of healthcare professionals, a large number of patients with kidney and urological disorders are waiting to get access to proper medical care. This trend is estimated to continue over the next few years. However, medical professionals and healthcare facilities have introduced telehealth services to assist the patient.

Technological advancement and launch of new products are further anticipated to drive the ureteral stent market growth. For example, Boston Scientific, in 2019, introduced LithoVue Empower which is used during retrieval of kidney stones.

By material, a polymer made ureteral stents dominated the market and occupied more than 64.0% share in the market. Benefits such as biocompatibility and flexibility are driving the adoption of this material among physicians. In addition, it can be used for the minimally evasive procedure and help reduce the healing time.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Depending on the material, polymer stents accounted for the highest share in the market of over 64.0% in 2019.

Based on the application, kidney stones accounted for more than 36.0% share in the market.

North America emerged as the leading share holder in the market in 2019 and occupied a 33.0% share in the market.

Global Portable Generator Market: Key Players

Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated and Boston Scientific Corporation

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com