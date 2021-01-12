North America Human Capital Management Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Human Capital Management Market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion until 2025. It is projected to register growth with 10.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the rapid technological advances like IT (Information & Technology) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) coupled with the surging need for human capital management solutions.

In 2018, the integration and deployment segment was valued USD 646.9 million owing to the rising adoption of these solutions across several organizations. While the support and maintenance service segment is also projected to gain substantial growth from 2019 to 2025 due to the increasing need for support and maintenance of such solutions.

Access North America Human Capital Management Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/press-releases/north-america-human-capital-management-hcm-market

The hosted deployment segment is projected to gain traction in the upcoming years on account of flexibility and control offered by it. On the other hand, the on-premise deployment segment is being used by some organizations due to the rising concerns over the security of data and restrictions over the third party data accessibility.

The U.S. dominated the HCM market across North America on account of the rising adoption of such solutions by several organizations for facilitating the management of employee data. Moreover, Canada is also anticipated to register significant growth in the upcoming years on account of the emerging IT & Telecom Industry.

North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Core HR

Employee Collaboration & Engagement

Recruiting

Talent Management

Workforce Planning & Analytics

Others

North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Request a Sample Copy of North America Human Capital Management Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-human-capital-management-hcm-market/request-sample

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The segment of support & maintenance is anticipated to register 13.1% CAGR over the forecasted years.

The retail end use segment is projected to witness significant growth with 13.4% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

The U.S. dominated the market with revenue of USD 4,148.5 Million in 2018.

The key players are Accenture PLC; Ceridian HCM, IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; and SAP SE.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com