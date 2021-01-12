Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2020-2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Air Filters Market is projected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2024. Since 1980s the automotive sector of North America is integrated and accounts for 40% of trade in the region. After 2008 – the recession period the automotive industry has grown significantly owing to linearization of trade and investments. The increasing concern of the green house gases emission which has given rise to many climatic changes, environmental and heath related problems has fetched the government of North America to respond and impose stringent environment regulations on original equipment manufacturers for emissions control and fuel economy.

Considering the cabin air filter market, North America is not far behind Europe. Consumers in American market are health cautious which allows other companies also to grow their business. As the number of vehicles in the region increases the duration for filter replacement decreases which proves to be advantageous for market players to cling on to the opportunity.

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Passenger car

Light and heavy commercial vehicle

Two wheelers

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Intake

Cabin

End-use Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

