Pharmaceutical Grade Silica Gel Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Silica Gel Market size was valued at USD 40.8 million in the year 2015 and is anticipated to experience a substantial growth over the analysis period. The market will be driven by the increasing demand from major application industries such as drug carrier, desiccants, and adsorbent.

The desiccants are used to preserve and adsorb the water vapors in the formulation of a drug. The existence of excess moisture may harm the efficiency of the drug. Major pharmaceutical firms are adopting the on-going industry trends and are attaining economies of scale through utilization of cost reduction methods. The global market for desiccants is expected to be driven by the growth of biotech companies.

The desiccants dominated the global market. Major players are planning to improve their operating efficiencies, which would result in increasing the demand for the product. Packaging has been a crucial factor defining the quality of the drug, which is confirmed by the application of desiccants canisters.

The desiccants canisters are responsible to maintain the efficiency and provide protection for the drug. The main purpose of these canisters is for rapid insertion in the table bottles. The desiccant sachet contains silica gel that plays a significant role in the protection and moisture absorption.

The superior absorption ability at relatively high humidity has been a key factor for its usage in desiccants sachets. The constantly climbing sodium silicate prices owing to the rising energy and transportation costs are anticipated to adversely affect the specialty silica market, which will eventually impact the pharmaceutical grade silica gel market.

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Desiccant

Scarcely soluble drugs

Liquid drugs

Drug carrier

Adsorbent

Glidant

Other excipients

In the recent years, development of new products has been the key growth strategy adopted by the major players for the purpose of increasing their business presence. The major participants are emphasizing on R&D activities in order to develop new and innovative products with a view to strengthen their foothold and achieve a competitive edge.

The pharmaceutical grade silica gel market is highly fragmented in nature. The major players are E.I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., W.R. Grace & Company., Dow and Clariant International Ltd

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

