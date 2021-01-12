Best e-Commerce Platforms Research Methodology in Depth – Drivers and Limitations

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Top E-Commerce Platforms will be rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the best E-Commerce Platforms. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

e-Commerce Platform: Drivers and Limitations-

The international e-Commerce platform market is driven by the software that is user-friendly and also inexpensive for small scale businesses. The price of adding an ecommerce constituent to present business and enter in a newer market falls anywhere between US$ 100 to US$ 150 per month and it allows expansion through online business.

e-commerce is quickly accounting for a larger quantity of the total retail sales in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, customers spent about US$ 194 billion online in 2011. With this kind of consumption and trend, a growing number of small and mid-size companies are taking the online platform for all or some of its operations.

However, higher prices of hybrid and cloud based software and low internet penetration rate in emergent countries are some of the important factors which are likely to restrict the growth of global ecommerce market in the near future.

What Does Best E-Commerce Platforms Do?

With comprehensive functionality and apps combined with strong development tools, best e-Commerce platforms are the streamlined all-in-one application that can do the following:

Handling buyers and orders – Best e-Commerce platforms are responsible for handling orders, monitoring the status of the order, and making fast adjustments as appropriate. It will handle payment collection, maintain purchase logs, monitor client details, establish billing and invoicing, carry on reliable accounting, offer monitoring and reporting, among others, on its own or through any other third-party device or company.

Products and stock management – Users get product information from SKUs and different names and photos, helping them to arrange and store products. Users are often informed and brought to the attention of when supplies are small and which products travel rapidly and need to be replenished.

