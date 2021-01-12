ConnX – Cloud Based HR Management Software to Streamline Workflows

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

ConnX USP:

ConnX HR software has helped several businesses digitally transform for future-proofing with a collaborative paperless environment. Overall Connx HR Software is highly efficient, engaging, and follows standard compliance to bring more uniformity to processes across an organization. ConnX HCM software is built specifically for Australian markets and has exceptional benefits for the CEO, HR team, payroll team and even the hierarchy of managers.

Summary:

ConnX is a cloud-based human capital management software which helps businesses in streamlining their workflows to get more productivity from their system. ConnX HR Software covers your entire HR process including planning, analyzing, recruiting, onboarding, talent management, automated workflows, self-service portal, timesheets and leave management. Positional competency framework, scalable business strategies and tremendous efficiency make ConnX a powerful Human Resource software.

ConnX Features

Here are the main features of the ConnX HCM software solution.

HR System Effectiveness

# Automating onboarding plan for all employees

# Tracks performance and development plan and automates manual paper procedures

# Centralizes all procedures and policies for efficient communication

Ease of supervision

# Automates all Payroll process with self-service portal for employees

# Maintains a sophisticated electronic record of documents

# Real-time updates

Organizational Benchmark

# Ease of communication between all employees and managers

# Automates manual process for saving time while also strategizing, planning, executing and monitoring action plans for the organization

# Helps to envision goals and commitment for the organizational success

