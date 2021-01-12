Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Chicory Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Chicory Market by Product Type (Extracts, Roasted, Instant Powder, Flour), Form (Powder, Cubes, Liquid), Plant Part, Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Feed & Pet food, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, According to MarketsandMarkets, the global chicory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. Rising prices of coffee beans along with increasing consumption of coffee, is navigating the coffee and other food & beverage manufacturers to adopt to chicory ingredient, as a cheaper substitute to coffee. Also, high medicinal values and health benefits associated with the consumption of chicory, is expected to further propel the market. Furthermore, easy cultivation process of the crop and rising number of new entrants in the market, is substantially snowballing the growth prospects.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumption of ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink beverages has witnessed a substantial increase. This largely includes drinks such as coffee, juices, and flavored milks. Due to the lockdowns and curfews imposed by various regional and national governments, the work-from-home culture experienced a boost. Due to the increased work-life stress and busier lifestyles, the population across the globe started increasingly consuming coffee in order to have increased concentration and focus on work. To cater to this growing demand, the coffee manufacturers boosted/enhanced their production capabilities and volumes. Owing to this, the consumption of chicory has increased simultaneously, as it is used as a blend in the majority of the ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink coffee products. As it is a caffeine-free, healthier, and low-cost substitute to coffee, manufacturers have largely started including it in the coffee processing process. Consumers are also leaning toward chicory blends to minimize health risks associated with caffeine. Thus, the pandemic has bolstered the growth prospects for chicory, not only being a cheaper substitute for coffee, but also due to its health benefits offerings.

By form, the powder segment is projected to account for the largest share in the chicory market by form during the forecast period

Powder form has usage across various application industries. The other forms have comparatively limited usage and also offered by very few players in the market. Also, the powder form is largely manufactured by the key players in the industry, owing to which it contributes to the largest share in the global chicory market, by form, in 2019.

By plant-part, the root segment is projected to account for the largest share in the chicory market during the forecast period

The root of the chicory plant has the most beneficial nutrients, required by majority of the manufacturing players of various industries. The chicory-root consists of high inulin content, which is largely used as a fiber ingredient in various food & beverage products, also its other essential nutrients are consumed in other industry applications, such as dietary supplements. Thus, the root plant-part segment dominates the majority market share.

By application, the food & beverage segment is projected to account for the largest share in the chicory market during the forecast period

The chicory market, on the basis of application, was dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2019. Chicory is largely popular as an alternative to coffee. Also, its leaves are consumed in various salads across the globe. Owing to its inulin and other essential nutrient contents, the food & beverage manufacturers prefer adopting to this ingredients. Furthermoe, its lower price points make it suitable for majority of the organic and all-natural food & beverage product manufatcurers. All these factors result into the dominance of this segment, in the global market.

The Europe region dominated the chicory market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The European market accounted for the largest share in 2019. According to FAOSTAT, Europe contributed to over 95.5% of the global production of chicory roots. According to the same data, Belgium is the largest chicory roots producing county in Europe, followed by France, the Netherlands, and Poland. Consumers of chicory in Europe witness a high preference for clean-label products due to the increase in awareness pertaining to the consumption of natural and free-from products. This, in turn, is projected to drive the chicory market in this region. The region also witnesses the concentration of maximum global players engaged in the manufacturing and marketing chicory products in the global market. Thus, the European region was the largest contributor to the global chicory market in 2019.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as untapped potential, growing awareness among the population, rising investments from the global key players, and increasing economic developments, among others. The densely populated countries in the region with higher risks of chronic diseases such as obesity and heart-related issues are expected to bolster the growth in demand for chicory. The growing food & beverage industry, along with the rising cultivation and production of chicory, is further driving the demand and growth prospects for the chicory market in Asia Pacific.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).