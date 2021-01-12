Global Anatomic Pathology Market : Increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the anatomic pathology market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global anatomic pathology market size is estimated to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2020 to USD 46.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Anatomic Pathology Market :

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted every aspect of the diagnostics industry, including the anatomic pathology market. In the last few months, the number of patient visits to hospitals has reduced significantly, despite emergency and OPD services being available in hospitals.

Cancer is a complex disease that develops through the multi-stage carcinogenesis process involving multiple pathways. As a result, there are various hurdles associated with cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy. Histopathology is the microscopic study of diseased tissue. It is a vital part of anatomic pathology since the accurate diagnosis of cancer and other diseases usually requires the histopathological examination of samples.

Services segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By product & service, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into services, instruments, and consumables. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursements for diagnostic tests, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2019

Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. The market for disease diagnosis is further segmented into cancer and other diseases. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

North America is the largest market for anatomic pathology

Based on the region, the global anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the anatomic pathology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PHP Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sakura Finetek (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and BioGenex Laboratories (US).