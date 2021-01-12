Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market : Expecting Major Surge in Revenue in Next FIVE Years..!

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Major Growth Drivers:

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market:

By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.

The trisomy applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2018.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the NIPT products market in 2018.

Based on end user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2019, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end users of NIPT products. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

North America accounted for the largest share of the NIPT market in 2018.

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Key Players in the Global NIPT Market

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)