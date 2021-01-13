Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry Makes Children a Top Priority

Palos Heights, Illinois, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry is pleased to announce they put the dental health of children as a top priority. As a pediatric dental office, the team strives to provide the quality dental care children need to ensure a lifetime of healthy, beautiful smiles.

The professional team at Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry is 100 percent focused on caring for children, giving them the best possible experience at the dentist. They understand many children feel anxiety and even fear when it comes to visiting the dentist and take great pride in offering the care children need in a comfortable environment. Their team is fully trained to handle the unique dental needs of children, giving them a safe space to get the dental care they require.

In addition to the four years of college and four years of dental school, all of the dentists at Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry have an additional two to three years of education to help them handle pediatric patients more effectively. The team works closely with parents to ensure their children have the best possible start when it comes to a lifetime of oral health.

Anyone interested in learning about the pediatric dental care available can find out more by visiting the Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry website or by calling 1-708-448-6700.

About Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry: Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry is a full-service dental office that specializes in pediatric patients. They have created a fun, comfortable atmosphere to ensure pediatric patients get the quality dental care they need in the most comfortable environment. All of their staff goes through additional training to ensure kids feel more at ease at the dental office.

Company: Chicago kiDDS Pediatric Dentistry

Address: 12001 South Harlem Avenue

City: Palos Heights

State: IL

Zip code: 60463

Telephone number: 1-708-448-6700

Email address: contact@ChicagokiDDS.com