New Cornell Dubilier Flat Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors withstand 150°C and 80g Vibration

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Featuring a high capacitance at high voltages and temperatures, the NHR-Slimpack Capacitors released by New Yorker Electronics have a 3,000-hour life at full-rated conditions and withstand up to 80g vibration. Tested for altitudes up to 80,000ft, the series meets the most demanding military, aerospace, industrial, and down-hole applications.

According to manufacturer Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE), the long-life film capacitor series is poised to replace costly banks of wet tantalum capacitors with considerable size and cost advantages over series-parallel capacitors. Type NHR is a spin-off of the company’s Flatpack series that has been proven in military and aerospace applications for nearly 30 years. The company claims it has had considerable success in helping customers replace large series-parallel banks of wet tantalum capacitors with fewer components, saving valuable space, weight and cost.

Able to withstand operating temperatures from -55°C to 150°C, NHR aluminum electrolytic capacitors are constructed with rectangular stainless-steel cases and laser-welded covers that prevent dry-out. Components within the NHR series are available from 75Vdc through 300Vdc with capacitance values ranging from 60µF to 960µF. There are four case lengths available in 0.5in increments from 1.5in to 3.0in. All cases measure 0.5in thin by 1.0in wide. The series has a load life of 3,000 hours at 150°C, withstands up to 50g vibration on the three largest cases and up to 80g on the smallest case size.

Potential applications include any high-performance circuits that require large capacitance bulk storage and filtering at high temperature. These include power supplies and inverters for avionics, military electronics and such energy industry applications as down-hole recording devices.

Features & Benefits:

Alternative to banks of wet tantalum capacitors

No voltage derating required at 150°C

Rugged, stainless steel case

Near hermetic seal, prevents dry-out

Just 0.5in in height, by 1.0in wide (available in 4 lengths)

High capacitance retention at low voltage, -55 °C

Applications:

Military

Aerospace

Industrial Inverter

Down-hole

As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.

