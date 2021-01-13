Pharmacy Automation Market : Growing Need to Minimize Medication Errors

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Medication errors and dispensing errors are recognized as leading causes of hospital readmissions across the globe. A medication error can occur due to a variety of factors such as poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, dangerous storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion arising out of the use of similar labels. Automated systems are considered to be one of the most efficient solutions to minimize these errors.

Major Growth Drivers:

The major factors that are expected to be driving the pharmacy automation market are the growing need to minimize medication errors, rapid decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population and rising labor cost. On the other hand, reluctance among the healthcare organizations to adopt pharmacy automation systems is expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the pharmacy automation market size based on product, end user, and region.

Expected Revenue Growth:

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the pharmacy automation market is estimated to grow from USD 3.63 billion in 2017 to USD 5.38 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of pharmacy automation market :

Based on product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table top counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other pharmacy automation systems. Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market in 2016. The large share of the segment is attributed to the advantages such as improved medication safety, better inventory management, and improved storage capacity with optimal utilization of space, and potential time and cost savings.

By product, the automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market

By end user, the retail pharmacies segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of end users the market is classified into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organization and mail order pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is the fastest growing end user segment in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period. Growing need to minimize dispensing errors, rising number of retail pharmacies, and increasing workload on pharmacists are the factors driving the adoption of pharmacy automation systems in retail pharmacies.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The large share of the North American pharmacy automation market can largely be attributed to the increasing number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in the aging population.

Key players in the Pharmacy Automation Market :

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), ScriptPro LLC (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM Inc. (U.S.) and Talyst Systems, LLC (U.S.).