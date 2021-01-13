Shivalaya Jaipur launches new trends in women’s fashion with latest hand block print dresses

Jaipur, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — No doubt technology has evolved a lot of fashion trends with time. But old is gold. An ancient technique which is still the most popular choice for women not only in Asian continent but whole around the world is HAND BLOCK PRINTS.

This is a hand operated process used to print colorful patterns and images on textiles. The rich culture of Indian Hand Block Print Fabrics is famous globally.

In the recent years passion for hand block prints dresses among women had reached the sky. Women are demanding designer but comfortable wooden block print dresses. Keeping in mind such demands Shivalaya Jaipur have launched latest collection of hand block print dresses.

The company aspires to provide easy shopping experience to its customers with endless range of block print dresses. As per the changing needs of customers locally and globally company has initiated highly updated collection of wooden prints.

The unpredicted collection adds a great charm to our wardrobe. It includes dresses that can be worn on casual day, traditional functions, beach, evening parties, kitty parties and others. In a nutshell the collection has unique and stylish dresses for every occasion.

Faultless finishing of every wooden block print dress had made the entire collection talk of the town. Every woman is craving online to find such beautiful design. But hand block prints come in distinctive patterns and thus designs like shivalaya jaipur cannot be found anywhere else.

Major concern of women is to look unique and find a dress that is easy to accessorize. Shivalaya Jaipur is known to fulfill the wish and need of every customer and this time too they have incorporated a solution.

Dazzling colors of hand block dresses by Shivalaya Jaipur not only gives us graceful appearance, they are much easy to set off with any accessory. They can be paired with any bottom, shoe, watch, makeup and can effortlessly help to look charming.

Not only Wooden hand block print dresses we offers a vast range of block print furnishing, marble print fabrics, Kantha Quilts, beach wear, etc.

About Shivalaya Jaipur

Shivalaya Jaipur started its journey in 1992. Since then, the firm has gained reputation as a qualitative products provider. This company is situated in Jaipur which offers vast range of qualitative products at lower prices. Mr. Rahul Parashar, CEO of the company self ensures the supply of original and fine products to its customers. It specializes in hand block print fabrics, Kantha quilts fabrics, marble print fabrics, block print furnishing and decor items.

