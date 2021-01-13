Molecular Quality Controls Market: Trends and Developments

Pune, India , 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising adoption of third-party quality controls, increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, and the rising demand for external quality assessment support are the key factor driving market growth.

The Molecular Quality Controls Market is expected to grow from USD 132 million in 2018 to USD 237 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82625523

Market Segmentation:-

Based on product type, the molecular controls market is divided into two major segments—instrument-specific controls and independent controls. The independent controls segment accounted for a larger share of the molecular controls market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of third-party independent quality controls due to their benefits such as longer shelf-life and flexible use across different reagent lots, which help reduce the cost of operations.

By analyte type, the molecular controls market is segmented into single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls. Single-analyte controls dominated the molecular controls market in 2018 primarily due to the significant use of singleplex assays in hospitals and the advantages associated with the use of single-analyte controls, such as simple analysis & interpretation and low risk of cross-reactivity.

Recent Developments:-

In 2018, Seracare partnered with AccuRef Diagnostics, a division of Applied StemCell, Inc (US), to market and sell Accuref’s broad portfolio of CRISPR-engineered cell line reference materials.

In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with West China Hospital of Sichuan University (China) to establish training centers for standardized pathology quality control, standardized pathologic diagnosticians, and advanced laboratories.

In 2017, Bio-Rad launched Amplichek STI—a Multi-analyte Quality Control

In 2018, Microbiologics launched 8 quality control products such as, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Control Panel, Vaginal Control Panel, Vaginal Verification Panel, Blood Culture (BCID) Control Panel, Enteric Viral Control Panel and others.

Regional Analysis:-

North America held the largest share of the market in 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82625523

Top Key Players:-

The prominent players in the molecular quality controls market are SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), ZeptoMetrix Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Microbiologics Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).