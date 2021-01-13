On-Demand Transportation Market Key Players, Growth Analysis & Competitive Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global On-Demand Transportation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global On-Demand Transportation Market is expected to reach USD 290.3 billion by 2025 as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. On-Demand Transportation implies user-oriented system of public transport characterized by changeable routing and scheduling of small/medium cars working in shared-ride method between pick-up and drop-off places according to customers’ requirements. On-Demand Transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% in the upcoming period.

Key Players:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gett

Robert Bosch GmbH

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/on-demand-transportation-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Saturation of smartphones and linked vehicles is in creasingthe acceptance of on-demand transportation services such as car sharing, e-hailing, station-based mobility and car rental. These facilities permitoperators to modify, pre-book, or cancel their taxi/car booking reservations via mobile applications such as Gett, Ola and Uber. Developments in IT organization and rising usage of car sharing facilities by millennials are estimated to propel the acceptance of on-demand transportation services.

However, issues related to high costs and poor connectivity of emerging infrastructure may restrain the development of the On-Demand Transportation industry. Consequently, car sharing facility providers are concentrating on emerging car-sharing applications, which do not need internet connectivity for accessing them.

Service Type Outlook:

E-Hailing

Car Sharing

Car Rental

Station-Based Mobility

The e-hailing service type of on-demand transportation is anticipated to be the fastest-developing sector. The increasing penetration of car sharing, and smartphones applications are enhancing this segment. Rising cost of fuel and an increasing traffic are expected to boost the development of the sector.

Vehicle Connectivity Outlook:

V2V

V2I

V2P

V2N

On-Demand Transportation may be explored by vehicle connectivity as V2V, V2P, V2I, and V2N. The vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) connectivity sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% over the upcoming period. V2P helps link pedestrians with vehicles via a wireless system and improves security by providing real-time traffic flow data.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacifichas been at the forefront with regards to On-Demand Transportation industry and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the On-Demand Transportation Size Analysis in 2016. The factors that attribute to the growth of Asia Pacific’s On-Demand Transportation market include rising population, increased traffic, increasing disposable income, vehicle costs in the developing countries like China and Japan,etc.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark