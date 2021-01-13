Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Top Companies, Revenue Drivers and Product Outlook, 2025

The global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global solid state drive (SSD) market is expected to reach $25.51 billion by 2025. Solid State Drive (SSD) industry is driven by factors such as advantages offered by solid state drives over hard disk drives coupled with rise in uses of SSD in data centers. Subsequently, the rising regulations pertaining to environment and other stringent laws are likely to curb the market growth in the forecast period; wherein the CAGR would be 14.7%.

Key Players:

  • BiTMICRO Networks, Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Kingston Technology Corporation
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Seagate Technology PLC
  • SK HYNIX INC
  • Western Digital Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of solid state drives, content generation and storage capacities for enormous amount of digital data is expected to create favorable market conditions for further development in the forecast period. Subsequently, the rising regulations pertaining to environment and other stringent laws are likely to curb the market growth in the forecast period; wherein the CAGR would be 14.7%.

Solid-state drives are undoubtedly considered as the enabling factor to leverage the storage performance level of an enterprise. The rotating storage technology of hard disk drives is low in efficiency and at times non-competent to perform quicker response. On the contrary, SSDs are based on NAND flash memories with no mechanical parts and random access to the data is prompt.

Storage Outlook:

  • Under 120 GB
  • 120GB-320GB
  • 320GB-500GB
  • 500GB-1TB
  • 1TB-2TB
  • Above 2TB

End Use Outlook:

  • Enterprise
    • Small
    • Medium
    • Large
  • Client

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for solid state drive (SSD) market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America leads the solid state drive (SSD) industry owing to rising popularity of social media and proliferation of next-generation connected devices. In addition, rise in internet services, enlarging e-commerce industry and rising volume of data transfer is likely to create favorable market conditions in U.S.

European market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rise in digital data storing techniques, creation of large volume of data and content along with rise in demand for efficient storage spaces. Middle Eastern and African regions are likely to gain a positive CAGR in the forecast period due to proliferation of internet services, digitization of data, and the need for efficient data storage.

