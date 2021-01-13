Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Prominent Vendors, Growth Strategies & SWOT Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to reach USD 67.43 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a 19.0% CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) implies a set of systems used in vehicles to offer a comfortable and an intelligent driving involvement.

Key Players:

Autoliv

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Garmin

Infineon Technologies AG

Mobileye N.V.

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rise in demand for progressive system as night vision, road sign recognition, drowsiness system is projected to influence the overall manufacturing in the forecast period. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market size is expected to grow at a 19.0% CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The demand for old-style ADAS system as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control system is projected to develop exponentially due to stringent rules to improve road safety and decrease in road accidents. In addition, the factors propelling the market include impending need for comfort, growing focus on consumer safety, and increase in governments’ rules that ensure the security of the ADAS market development.

Solution Type Outlook:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Component Type Outlook:

Processor

Sensors Radar Ultrasonic LiDAR

Software

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market share and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. North America ruled the overall advanced driver assistance system with 34% share in 2016; followed by Asia-Pacific.

In addition, increase in demand for progressive driver protection organizations in the developing countries as India due to high rate of road accidents and growing sales of high-end cars would drive the APAC’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market in the years to come. European region is anticipated to observe small fall in share, due to marketplace saturation with the existing Advanced Driver Assistance systems functionalities.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark