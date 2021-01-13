Nectarbits Ranked One of the Top eCommerce Development Companies in 2020

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Techreviewer. co-announced a review list recognizing Top eCommerce Development companies in 2020. As you may know, Nectarbits is a digital development firm and software development agency based in Ahmedabad, India. We work with all types of businesses, from startups to enterprises.

We are proud that our company has been recognized by Techreviewer.co as one of the leading eCommerce company in 2021 — it is an honor that fuels our fire and drives us to be more creative and innovative in all our projects. Continuous improvement is the mechanism that drives Nectarbits top-notch work!

To make an assessment, the review agency collected information about our services and client’s reviews. Their research placed us in the list of Top eCommerce Development Companies in 2020 out of over 300 competitors.

The ranking of software firms was performance-based and intended to showcase the best web companies that proved their value in the market by delivering key aspects of a digital service, ultimately transforming their client’s digital presence.

At Nectarbits, we integrate creativity with superior development skills by establishing long-term alliances and consulting with our clients. Without the help of our customers, we would not have received such a high rating from TechReviewer. We want to thank them for the time they took to review us. Our team is eager to develop more bulletproof-powered apps for startups and clients worldwide. Thank you!

About TechReviewer.co

TechReviewer is a trusted analytical hub that carries out studies and compiles the lists of top development, design, and marketing companies. Specializing in B2B tech companies, Techreviewer’s mission is to help businesses make informed decisions and find optimal vendors that meet the high requirements for providing quality services.

Source: Click here