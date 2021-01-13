Water Hardness Test Strip Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the water hardness test strip market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value. The rise in number of industrial establishments, surge in rate of urbanization have been key factors that drive the overall value sales growth of water hardness test strip market. Asia Pacific segment is going to dominate the market, due to its high production of processed food, whereas the South American region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.

The magnesium concentration measurement segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Though in the present scenario, calcium concentration measurement segment accounts to higher value share, however, magnesium concentration measurement segment is expected to witness higher growth rate. This is attributable to the fact that government bodies have been imposing stringent regulations with regards to improvisation of water quality. Hence in new reforms along with calcium content, even magnesium contents have been taken into consideration for detection purpose.

The industrial segment is projected to account for a major share in the Water Hardness Test Strip Market during the forecast period

By application, the Water Hardness Test Strip Market is segmented into industrial, laboratory and others. Others segment specifically includes civil and municipal bodies, residential societies, academia and swimming pool. Stringent rules and regulation imposed by government bodies with regards to usage of industrial water has led rise in demand for water hardness test strip in the various industrial sectors such as food and beverages manufacturers, chemical manufacturers as well as water treatment sectors.

The North America region dominated the Water Hardness Test Strip Market with the largest share in 2019.

With the increasing number of FDA regulations governing the safety & quality of water that is to be used for industrial as well as other purposes, there is a surge in the demand for water testing equipment that include water hardness test strips, which help in monitoring the water quality from time to time. The presence of most global players in the water hardness test strips market in this region has led to higher product availability.

Leading companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Spectris (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).

