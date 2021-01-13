Puleo’s Auto Clinic is announcing the Launch of their newly-designed website!

Puleo’s Auto Clinic is a full-service auto repair shop in Washington, NJ, that provides superior vehicle maintenance and repair at affordable prices. For auto repair services that are done right the first time, schedule an appointment at Puleo’s Auto Clinic!

Posted on 2021-01-13 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Newly Designed Website! – Puleo’s Auto Clinic is announcing the launch of their newly-designed website for customers to check out. View all the auto repair services, plus read car care tips, and use their specials coupons for vehicle maintenance items. Read more for details.

Washington, NJ, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Puleo’s Auto Clinic, Washington, NJ, is announcing the launch of their newly-designed website with its colorful and informative pages. Without leaving the comfort of home, car owners can request an appointment with an ASE certified auto repair technician, read informational car care tips, print specials coupons, and receive expert advice about perplexing car issues and auto repair service issues.

As you browse the new dynamic web pages for Puleo’s Auto Clinic, customers can enjoy the special features designed to benefit them, such as:

    • Receive special discounts when you become a “Friend” on Facebook™
    • Signup for Money Saving Coupons
    • Get Directions to Puleo’s Auto Clinic
    • Request an appointment on-line
    • Join the Birthday club
    • Plus, much, much more!

The professional auto repair technicians at Puleo’s Auto Clinic are happy to join with www.InstantAutoSite.net for the design and launching of this website.

About Puleo’s Auto Clinic

Puleo’s Auto Clinic is a full-service auto repair shop located in Washington, NJ, providing superior auto repair services since 1963. Our team of ASE Certified technicians focuses on brilliant customer service, integrity, and experience, using the latest in automotive technology. Drop-off and pick-up services are available in and around Washington, NJ. The friendly and courteous staff of Puleo’s Auto Clinic is proud to serve car owners residing in Washington, NJ, and surrounding areas.

