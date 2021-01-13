Pet Food Processing Market Worth 4.27 Billion USD by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Pet Food Processing Market by Equipment (Mixing & Blending Equipment, Forming Equipment, Baking & Drying Equipment, and Other Equipment), Animal (Dog, Cat, and Other Animals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market (by equipment) is projected to reach a value of USD 4.27 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016.

The market is driven by factors such as growing demand for pet food supplies, rising pet population, and increasing awareness towards pet health and pet humanization. Developing markets such as Brazil, Argentina, China, and India hold high growth potential in the pet food processing equipment market which provide new development opportunities for market players.

Baking & drying equipment segment held the largest share in the global Pet Food Processing Market by equipment in 2015

The market demand for mixing & blending equipment used for pet food processing is driven by new technology development, automation in processing equipment, and the introduction of integrated, multifunctional effective systems. The demand for these processing equipment is projected to increase in the emerging markets. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow due to rising disposable incomes, which will provide the significant opportunities for blenders & mixers sales, supported by healthy gains in demand, increased productivity, and fixed investment spending.

Dog food segment is projected to depict high potential in the Pet Food Processing Market by equipment

The dog food segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The dietary trend and premium products are expected to drive the overall growth of the dog food market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth potential in the Pet Food Processing Market by equipment

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the key markets for the pet food processing equipment market. Its growth is attributed to the rising awareness of the healthy food for pets. This is expected to have a significant impact on the equipment industry, as the demand for newer and modern equipment is expected to increase in the coming years.

The report Pet Food Processing Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. These leading companies include ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Clextral SAS (France), Buhler AG (Switzerland), Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.), and Middleby Corporation (U.S.).