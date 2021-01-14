Industrial Centrifuge Market – Growth Drivers and Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Industrial Centrifuge Market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally. It is expected to have a short-term impact on the market to a certain extent. With several countries across the globe announcing nationwide lockdowns and temporary closures of various industries, production and manufacturing have been severely affected. Trade barriers have further impacted the demand-supply gap. Companies operating in the market have suspended non-essential visits/activities until the COVID-19 outbreak is resolved.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Increasing demand for centrifuges from process industries

Growing need for wastewater management solutions

Growth Opportunity: Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries;

Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are witnessing rapid urbanization, with infrastructure improvements in several sectors, such as wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotech industries, and food and beverage. The rapid economic growth in these countries has encouraged the establishment of various process industries, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for centrifugation equipment.

Sedimentation centrifuges to dominated the industrial centrifuge market in 2019

On the basis of type, is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. In 2019, the sedimentation centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The wide range of industrial applications, the ability to achieve high speeds, increase in oil and gas explorations, and the rising need for wastewater treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Clarifier segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuge market

On the basis of type, the sedimentation centrifuge market is segmented into clarifiers/thickeners, decanter centrifuges, disk stack centrifuges, hydrocyclones, and other sedimentation centrifuges. In 2019, the clarifier/thickener segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuges market. These centrifuges are used in a number of industries, including wastewater treatment, mining, power, beverages, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and chemicals.

Geographical Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the industrial centrifuge market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).