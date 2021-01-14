Medical Device Reprocessing Market : Stringent Regulations for Medical Device Reprocessing Practices

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The report analyzes the market by product & service, type of medical device, application, and region. On the basis of product & service, the reprocessing support and services segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increased adoption of third-party reprocessing services over in-house reprocessing services by hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, clinical pathologies, and other healthcare organizations.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increased utilization of the low priced reprocessed medical devices as compared to new devices, increased efforts towards reducing regulated medical waste (RMW), and rising number of surgical procedures associated with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the risk of transmission of surgical site infections associated with the use of reprocessed devices may hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global medical device reprocessing market is projected to reach USD 1,754.0 Million by 2022 from USD 823.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Medical device reprocessing market :

The reprocessing practices are regulated by various regional regulatory authorities. The changing regulatory scenario favoring medical device reprocessing in a number of countries, such as France and Japan, will open up new areas of opportunity for market players. For example, till 2016, the outsourcing of medical device reprocessing was prohibited in France; however, the European Union (EU) Regulations (Article 17), released on April 5, 2017, mandated the use of third-party reprocessing services by all French hospitals.

These regulations are expected to be implemented in France by 2020. Similarly, Japan does not currently have any regulations for the reprocessing of single-use medical devices. Therefore, regulatory authorities, such as the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) (Japan), in collaboration with the FDA (U.S.), are focusing on generating new medical device reprocessing guidelines for Japan.

Based on type of medical device, the catheters segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased utilization of reprocessed cardiac catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and diagnostic catheters in recent years.

Based on application, the market is further categorized into cardiology; gastroenterology, urology, and gynecology; arthroscopy and orthopedic surgery; and general surgery and anesthesia. In 2016, the cardiology segment accounted for the largest share of the market; this is primarily attributed to the increasing number of cardiology surgeries associated with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across the globe.

Geographically, the global medical device reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures. The European region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing awareness about the usage of reprocessed medical devices

