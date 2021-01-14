Breast Pump Market Distributors |Sales Channel, Traders and Dealers | Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Breast Pump Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Breast Pump Market size is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Breast pump is generally used by working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.

Key Players:

Ameda AG

Bailey Medical

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Philips

Whittlestone

Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd

Buettner-Frank GmbH

Lansinoh Laboratories

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of breast pump market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing working women, changing lifestyle, increasing patient disposable income, rising awareness about the breast pump, technological advancements such as introduction of hands-free breast pumps, favorable change in reimbursement policies, rising birth rates in emerging countries, and growing healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming period. However, high cost of breast pumps along with low awareness, risk & side effects related to breast pumps are negatively impacting the growth of breast pump industry.

The increasing employment rate and favorable demographics are the main factors driving the market growth in the years to come. Additionally, governments’ initiatives such as the BFSI (Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative) are expected to drive the industry growth in the next couple of years. In the market, various types of breast pumps are available such as manual, electric breast pumps, and battery-powered. Electric breast pumps are identified as the most lucrative segment in the market and expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to their greater efficiency in terms of comfort and user-friendliness.

Product Outlook:

Closed system

Open system

Technology Outlook:

Manual

Battery powered

Electric

Application (Electric Pump) Outlook:

Personal use

Hospital grade

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to breast pump market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The growing working mothers, increasing awareness about breastfeeding, changing lifestyle, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing population are major factor driving the growth of market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the next couple of years owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid economic development, growing awareness levels and rapidly increasing working women.

