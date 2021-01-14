Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Prominent Players Analysis | Application Overview | Through Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market size is projected to reach at USD 32.4 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The CRM devices market is subject to witness substantial growth due to numerous awareness programs and schemes by regional governments in emerging and developed economies.

Key Players:

LivaNova

Physio-Control

Schiller AG

Medtronic

Jude Medical, LLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik

Growth Drivers:

Growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), supportive legislative policies, and critical advancements in technology are attributing to the progress of the market in forecast period. Though, initial cost associated with implementation of cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and lack of awareness in rural parts across the globe are limiting the market expansion of cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market.

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices are considered as most viable option for the treatment for the patients suffering through diseases like arrhythmias. The recent advancement in cardiac resynchronization therapies (CRTs) and devices are driving the market growth. Alongside, the rising use of the implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) and its applications alongside their integration with pacemakers in order to improve the product’s life cycle are playing crucial part for treatment of heart diseases. The progress of the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices industry is also attributed to the factors such as need for external defibrillators due to growing awareness of its use and increasing occurrence of diseases related to the sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

Product Outlook:

Pacemakers Implantable Pacemakers External Pacemakers

Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) Transvenous ICD (T-ICD) External Defibrillator (ED) Manual ED Automated ED (AED) Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D) CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)



Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies in healthcare sector and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific market is predicted to hold higher share in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing penetration of health insurance in emerging economies and generating substantial investment by multinational market players due to potential opportunities in the region.

