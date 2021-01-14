High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Worth $302.1 Million – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the research report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, and threat impacting the market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216456020

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product & service, is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, is broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.

On the basis of end user, is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2016, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to growing industry-academia collaborations in the field of qPCR-based genomic research, increasing government support for genome-based research (particularly in disease therapies and drug discovery), and the development of cost-effective and innovative qPCR products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216456020

Global high-resolution melting analysis industry growth is propelled by the benefits of this technology, such as its high efficacy, significant accuracy, and small cycle times. Additionally, market growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & genetic disorders, increasing public-private investments in the Genomics sector, funds & grants, rapid growth in the aging population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.