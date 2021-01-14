Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market size was estimated over USD 8.0 million in 2014. The growing substitution of plywood by OSB in applications such as residential construction and commercial sector is expected to have a positive impact on market demand. The high strength to weight ratio and easy installation advantages provided by oriented strand board are driving market growth of these products.

This product is consumed for both non-structural and structural applications such as shelving, pallet manufacture, frames, furniture, industrial tabletops, dry storage pallets, packaging and crafting. Technological advancements in countries such as Brazil, Russia, China, and India for the development of new products is anticipated to create new growth avenues over the forecast period.

Access Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/oriented-strand-board-osb-market

Increasing consumption of office furniture and home furniture is likely to propel demand over the forecast period. The product finds application in various industries for packaging as it exhibits properties such as durability, core-voids, rigidity, moisture resistance grade, lightness, and lack of knot holes.

Fluctuating raw material prices can act as a restraint to the market demand. The adhesives used in the manufacturing of OSB are obtained from the petroleum industry. The price fluctuations in the petroleum industry are expected to impact negatively on the manufacturing activity.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Application Outlook (Volume, Million square Meters, Revenue, USD Thousand, 2012 – 2022)

Construction

Packaging

Others

The key players in the oriented strand board market are Huber, Norbord, Louisiana-Pacific, ARBEC, Georgia-Pacific, Weyerhaeuser, RoyOMartin and Ainsworth Lumber Co. Home featuring material such as LP TechShield Radiant Barrier Sheathing developed by Louisiana-Pacific was favored by The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

In 2013, Georgia-Pacific opened new plant in Clarendon for the manufacturing of different OSB products such as Thermostat OSB Radiant Barrier Sheathing. Norbord acquired Ainsworth Lumber Co. in June 2015 owing to extensive mill network of the company.

Request a Sample Copy of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/oriented-strand-board-osb-market/request-sample

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Regional Outlook (Volume, Million square Meters, Revenue, USD Thousand, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany

U.K

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Saudi Arabia

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com