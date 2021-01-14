Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, registering at a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The division of automated guided vehicle industry on the source of Type of End Use Business can be divided into Distribution & Wholesale Segment further segmented as Restaurants & Hotels, Conveyance Stores & Retail Chains, Grocery Stores, E-commerce. Manufacturing Segment further segmented as Flesh, Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Automobile, FMCG, Plastics, Chemical, Aerospace & Defense and others.

Increasing acceptance of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) through a number of businesses can be credited to the paybacks they propose by means of efficiency, protection, and accurateness. AGVs are prepared with cameras, laser heads, and additional sensors. This assist them in functioning carefully around constructions, machines, and workforces. Although workers are susceptible to doing mistakes that can tip to mishaps and casualties. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can support in refining accurateness of workflows, thus decreasing left-over and increasing production.

Automated Guided Vehicles Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Forklift Truck

Hybrid Vehicles

Others

Automated Guided Vehicles Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Natural Navigation

Others

Automated Guided Vehicles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Logistics and Warehousing

Transportation

Distribution

Cold Storage

Wholesale & Distribution

Cross-docking

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

Some of the important companies operating on international level are Transbotics, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., inVia Robotics, Inc., Elettric80 SpA, EK Automation, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., See grid Corporation, Dematic Corp., Bastian Solutions, Inc., Swiss log Holding Ltd., System Logistics Spa, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., KMH Systems, Inc., Koll morgen, Balyo Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Egemin Automation Inc.

By the source of geography, the area of Europe have controlled the global market during the period of past year. It is estimated to preserve its prime position during the forecast period. The market is mainly motivated by growing demand for material handling equipment and speedy acceptance of robotics resolutions by office holders in the manufacturing business.

The business of e-commerce has been increasing significantly in developing markets, similar to India and China. This is instigating a number of e-commerce companies to ponder a venture in these provincial markets. Race in the e-commerce business is increasing therefore the business office holder are trying to distinguish themselves by way of dipping time booked to supply products to the end users. Installing automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in store room can benefit e-commerce companies in mechanizing intralogistics jobs, for example categorization and gathering, in this manner increasing efficiency.

