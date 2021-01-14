Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2016, the global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion. The demand for S-SBR in footwear and tire applications is increasing owing to its high synthetic flexibility is expected to drive market growth.

The automotive companies are developing vehicles with high performance and durability, resulting in stringent tire performances specifications. The S-SBR is the only material for the manufacture of high performance tires. The growth in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact in S-SBR market.

The increasing awareness regarding fuel saving coupled with technological advancements in tire rubbers is anticipated to show low dissipation energy such as high traction during braking, low abrasion, and low rolling resistance. S-SBR reduces the rolling resistance of vehicles, increases the fuel efficiency and improves the wet grip of tires is likely to replace emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) with S-SBR.

The increasing exports of tires together with the rising demand for high-performance tires from importing countries is anticipated to drive the market growth of S-SBR market. The utilization of S-SBR in tires is growing owing to the tire labelling regulation of European Union regarding the improvement in tire grades.

The fluctuating prices of raw material are most likely to hamper the S-SBR global market growth. In addition, S-SBR is expected to have a negative impact on the environment owing to its petrochemical origin. However, the utilization of bio-based butadiene is anticipated to reduce the environmental hazards linked with S-SBR.

The tire industry accounted for over 81% of the total revenue share in 2016. The rising demand for S-SBR in high-performance tire manufacturing owing to its high fuel efficiency coupled with improved performance is likely to fuel over the projected period.

In terms of volume, the footwear industry was the second largest application. The application of the product in athletic shoes is on the rise owing to its grip and improved performance is likely to propel market demand. Furthermore, the availability of products through e-commerce platforms together with the changing fashion trends is expected to propel market demand.

The key players in the market such as China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec are vertically integrated including the manufacture of raw materials (styrene & butadiene) and further polymerizing to produce synthetic rubber in order to reduce the overall cost of S-SBR.

The complex manufacturing process of S-SBR reduces the competition in the market. The companies dealing with S-SBR include Dynasol, JSR, Sinopec, and Laxness. In addition, these companies are investing in improving the supply chain by vertical integration.

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Rest of World

