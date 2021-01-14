Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 5.66 billion in 2016 and by is estimated to be USD 4.34 billion by 2025, it is anticipated to observe a decrease in its revenue at a negative CAGR of -2.9%. Expiration of patented blockbuster drugs, which are indicated for the management of disorders of acid reflux is major restraining factors for this market.

With strong clinical pipelines and patent litigations, the market continues to experience significant changes. Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) and antagonists of histamine H2 receptor have the importance in current scenario of the market.

Upon loss of patent protection of formerly leading branded drugs, generic molecules with low-price can ingest the sales of the branded ones up to 90%. Rising number of companies being exposed to price scrutiny associated with shift in the focus of government on the promotion of consumer convenience will stimulate further reduction of drug prices. Although market turnover is affected by the expiration of major patents and the demand of drugs used to reduce acid, due to the increasing prevalence of heartburn, is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years.

The devices of GERD serves as a substitute for management of heartburn, because of low rate of success and failure in clinical trials. Hence, very limited acceptance of devices of GERD management contribute for the rising demand of drugs having acid neutralizing property, as the major therapy approach.

Nevertheless, the advent of devices which are minimally invasive to address anatomical defects are gaining popularity coupled with supportive evidence from clinical data for performing various procedures including trans oral fundoplication, which helps in preventing reflux of non-acid and acid contents. The adoption of these devices have been further reinforced in the U.S. in 2016 with the advent of a CPT code (43210) which helps in facilitating reimbursement process.

GERD Therapeutics Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Antacids

H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Pro-kinetic agents

Competitive market, which is generics-driven is creating a pressure on the prices of drug with decreased retail sales, which will stimulate stationary growth in future. Companies producing them range from high to medium on the basis of competitive rivalry. Eisai Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; are some of the top key players. In addition, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are some emerging companies.

Among others, RaQualia Pharma, Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are focusing more on development of new generic molecules, which involves novel and existing drug mechanisms as a part of the strategy to enter into the competition. Many generic players are also trying to focus on these spaces in an attempt to capture a larger share by the new version to replace the patent expired drugs.

GERD Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

