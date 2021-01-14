CraveInvoice – An Effective Accounting Software for Small Businesses

CraveInvoice has been created specifically for small businesses across a diverse range of industries, such as retailers and small scale manufacturers. It specializes in inventory organization, expenditure management and billing and invoicing. The software also includes competencies for multi-currency billing, multi-warehouse inventory, and an incorporated accounting module.

CraveInvoice Pricing:

CraveInvoice pricing comes in three variants listed below:

Starter subscription – INR 6000/year (1 user) Basic subscription – INR 10000/year (2 users) Business subscription – INR 15000/year (5 users)

CraveInvoice Demo:

The company offers various resources and guide videos for CraveInvoice accounting software on its website. The users can make use of these to get a basic understanding of the software.

Features

Invoicing – CraveInvoice accounting software allows users to create service invoice or sales invoice by providing them with professional invoice templates. Users can either print, email or export invoice to the PDF as well.

Estimates – With CraveInvoice accounting software, users can create professional-looking estimates for items that have been sold or for the services offered.

Receipts – The software allows users to create custom receipts for all invoices. They can also keep track of advance receipts and mark it to the invoices later.

Expenses – The software allows users to effortlessly record all business expenditures related to travelling, food, office stationery and more.

Bank and Cash – Users can manage bank account transactions for several bank accounts. They can also keep track of cash receipts and cash expenditures.

Multi-currency – It allows users to make use of multiple currencies for sales invoice and purchase invoices and post all the accounting transactions in local currency.

