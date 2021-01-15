Cannaline Announces the Launch of Child Resistant EZ-Open Bags

Posted on 2021-01-15 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

ez open child resistant bags

Jessup, Maryland, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cannaline is pleased to announce that they have added Child Resistant (CR) EZ-Open bags to their product line. Cannaline is widely recognized for its industry-leading products and extensive customization options.

Cannaline’s EZ-Open CR bags are easy to open, senior-friendly, cost-effective, and come in a wide variety of sizes.  Unlike other CR bags, the simple one-sentence opening instructions are printed inside the bag and above the zipper. This unique placement eliminates the Federal requirement to use valuable branding space for what are typically complex instructions.

Filled with flower or edibles, EZ-Open child-resistant bags perform the critical function of preserving the freshness and quality of the product. The airtight bags boast a resealable child-resistant closure that is easy to use for adults and seniors but is difficult for children. As with all Cannaline CR packaging, EZ-Open bags have been certified under CFR 1700 standards for child-resistant packaging. Additionally, they can be made tamper-evident by heat sealing the standard tear strip. Cannaline’s EZ-Open bags can be fully customized and printed with low minimum order quantities.

About Cannaline: Established in 2009, Cannaline was the first packaging company to provide innovative stock and customizable packaging solutions to the cannabis industry. Cannaline takes pride in their products and has spent years perfecting them. Cannaline’s staff has extensive industry knowledge that helps make choosing the right packaging option easy. Visit Cannaline.com to see their full line of innovative cannabis packaging solutions.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!