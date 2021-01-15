Cannaline Announces the Launch of Child Resistant EZ-Open Bags

Jessup, Maryland, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cannaline is pleased to announce that they have added Child Resistant (CR) EZ-Open bags to their product line. Cannaline is widely recognized for its industry-leading products and extensive customization options.

Cannaline’s EZ-Open CR bags are easy to open, senior-friendly, cost-effective, and come in a wide variety of sizes. Unlike other CR bags, the simple one-sentence opening instructions are printed inside the bag and above the zipper. This unique placement eliminates the Federal requirement to use valuable branding space for what are typically complex instructions.

Filled with flower or edibles, EZ-Open child-resistant bags perform the critical function of preserving the freshness and quality of the product. The airtight bags boast a resealable child-resistant closure that is easy to use for adults and seniors but is difficult for children. As with all Cannaline CR packaging, EZ-Open bags have been certified under CFR 1700 standards for child-resistant packaging. Additionally, they can be made tamper-evident by heat sealing the standard tear strip. Cannaline’s EZ-Open bags can be fully customized and printed with low minimum order quantities.