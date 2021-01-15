24SevenCommerce joins hands with Loyverse to offer POS integration with all the leading shopping carts and marketplaces

San Jose, CA, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — 24SevenCommerce adds one more prestigious name to its partner list – Loyverse. This partnership enables retailers to expand their digital footprint easily. They can now integrate their Loyverse POS to all the leading shopping carts and marketplaces. It’s time to take advantage of the unprecedented growth seen in the online retail space.

The pandemic has completely reshaped the retail landscape. We all know that the eCommerce sector has seen immense growth in the last few months. Customers are getting comfortable with online purchases and there is a big shift from offline to online shopping. In fact, studies show 2020 to have been the strongest year for eCommerce with +22% growth.

It is the perfect time to set up your own eCommerce store or start selling on popular marketplaces. 24SevenCommerce’s decision to join hands with Loyverse POS will help a large number of retailers to take the plunge into the online world and unlock the potential of eCommerce in a big way.

Advantages of POS Integration

Managing multiple stores can be difficult and time-consuming. Especially, if you have to keep track of inventory and accounts for each of these stores separately. With POS integration, you can connect your offline and online stores in a few easy steps. It is the perfect way to expand your online presence and place products on multiple marketplaces. This solution enables you to easily transfer data, process orders, and transactions across channels. All information is transferred automatically without any human intervention. And, this helps avoid double entry of data helping you save time and minimize human errors. This means that you have one integrated source of inventory, sales, and customer data for all the channels. This makes it easy to manage multiple stores and improve their efficiency.

LoyversePOS

Loyverse POS system is a popular retail management solution. Over 1,000,000 small and medium businesses have adopted Loyverse POS in over 170 countries. The Loyverse POS system supports both single and multiple stores. It is designed to help you engage with customers more meaningfully. You can manage your sales and inventory better and increase your revenue. This is one of the main reasons why it is the most preferred POS solution among retailers.

Features that make LoyversePOS a bestseller

Easy to use: clients love how easy it is to learn Loyverse

You can accept any method of payment customers want

It enables you to track stock levels in real-time

You have access to complete sales analytics at all times

It comes built-in with functionalities for CRM and building customer loyalty

It offers a set of complimenting apps with a bundle of online web cabinet plus a built-in loyalty system

Friendly and quick responding Customer Support plus knowledgebase and community support

It is available in more than 30 languages.

Octopus Bridge Manager from 24SevenCommerce

Octopus Bridge Manager is a cloud-based integration platform. With Octopus, you can connect Loyverse POS with all the leading shopping carts and marketplaces. Let us see what are the other advantages of using Octopus Bridge Manager. Firstly, you can manage all storefronts from a single location. Secondly, you don’t have to enter inventory, sales, and customer data multiple times. There is a single inventory master file for all channels and it automatically synchronizes inventory data between the systems 24/7/365. As a result, there is zero human intervention. Moreover, Octopus also syncs online and offline sales every few minutes. This helps prevent out of stock situations. By integrating Octopus Bridge Manager you can improve your store efficiency, customer satisfaction, and reduce labor costs.

Once you have the sales and customer data synchronized, you can improve your marketing efforts. You can target your customers with tailor-made offers, and sell more effectively. The ordering process is also more seamless. It helps improve customer experience and build customer loyalty.

“We are proud of our association with Loyverse. Through this partnership, we hope to create more value for our customers. Our focus will be to use our solution and help customers automate and scale their business.” – Anil Jindal, CEO, 24SevenCommerce.

About 24SevenCommerce

24Seven Commerce is an eCommerce expert. We have over 19 years of experience in POS eCommerce integrations. We enable retailers to effectively manage their business – both online and in-store. Octopus is our cloud-based integration platform. It integrates the world’s top POS systems with all the leading eCommerce platforms. With our solution, you can track inventory and sales data in real-time. It also enables retailers to offer their customers an omnichannel experience. Also, our Click-and-Collect and BOPIS solutions help businesses increase online sales and at the same drive in-store traffic. 24SevenCommerce is headquartered in the US. We have an office in India. To find out more, visit: https://www.24sevencommerce.com