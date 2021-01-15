Prepress India Offering Image Editing & Retouching Services at Affordable Price

The firm has been assisting online retailers, e-commerce photography studios and editorial photographers with their photo retouching and editing efforts for more than a decade.

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Prepress India has been providing high-quality photo retouching and editing services for more than 15 years across the US and Europe. It is best known for delivering high-quality visual content and other photo editing solutions; by solving all Photo Editing issues that clients face that too at the best price in the market. The firm guarantees Photoshop Image Production within 12-24 hours. Overseas Image services are economical as it helps to save up to 50% immediately.

The organization utilizes more than 200 Photoshop specialists who make it a point to deliver pictures on schedule, even for urgent orders. High-quality work at amazing rates has empowered this business to come out as the most renowned name in the field of product image editing services for ecommerce. Prepress India can process more than 5000 images every day. With our three-step quality check, our experts always keep the track of image editing to ensure high-quality images every time.

Image Editing Services by Prepress India:-

  • Fashion Apparel Retouching
  • Fashion Accessories Retouching
  • Product Photo Recoloring
  • Image Background Removal Services
  • Image Clipping Path and Cut-outs
  • Ghost Mannequin Services
  • Footwear Photo Retouching
  • Jewelry Photo Retouching
  • Furniture Photo Retouching
  • Bags Photo Retouching
  • Lifestyle Photo Retouching
  • Family Photo Retouching Services
  • Automobile Photo Retouching Services
  • Sports Products Photo Retouching Services
  • 360 Degree Image Editing Services
  • Image Multiple Masking
  • Image Color Correction

Prepress India offers attentiveness of creative visual content, the expertise, speed, and responsiveness of a post-production house, the forward-thinking, and the agility of high-end technology. It offers world-class software that allows creative experts to manage all their processes in one place, allowing clients to track progress, collect efficiency data, track progress, and ensure every workflow is as efficient as possible. Offshoring overseas photo retouching can save you both time and money.

Over the years top brands and online retailers have availed of Prepress India’s proficient photo retouching services, which has helped them to elevate their brand’s visual identity significantly. New clients can assess the quality of work and customer service provided through a free trial.

More information about the new services offered by Prepress India can be found by visiting the website or by contacting the company.

