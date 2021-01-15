Nerve Monitoring System Market worth 1.45 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Industry Dynamics:

Increasing number of complex surgical procedures to drive the Nerve Monitoring Procedures Market across developed countries during the forecast period.

Hospitals & Surgical Centers:

With increasing number of complex diagnostic and surgical procedures performed in hospitals coupled with growing number of hospitals and surgical centers across developing countries, nerve monitoring systems are increasingly being utilized. The number of nerve monitoring procedures performed in hospitals and surgical centers is growing is further attributed to evolving reimbursement scenario for nerve monitoring procedures across developed countries

Ambulatory Surgical Centers:

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are healthcare facilities wherein selected surgical and medical services are provided outside the hospital setting. Positive demand growth of nerve monitoring systems in ASCs is driven by the increasing number of reimbursed medical procedures under the ASC payment system in the US and rising number of minimally invasive surgeries performed among ASCs.

Expected Surge in Revenue:

Global Nerve Monitoring System Market is projected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in This Study:

What are the business growth strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their market position across key geographies?

What is the existing developmental pipeline of major nerve monitoring systems among Medtech manufacturers as well as academia?

Growing number of trauma based surgical procedures is a key trend in clinical management. What impact trauma based surgical procedures will have on nerve monitoring systems market during the forecast period?

What alternative technologies/therapies are currently being used for nerve monitoring worldwide? What competition they pose for key nerve monitoring systems market players.

End Users:

Based on end users, the hospitals and surgical centers segment is expected to register fastest growth rate in the forecast period

The Nerve Monitoring Procedures Market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers and ambulatory surgical centers segment. The hospitals and surgical centers is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment due to increasing number of complex surgical procedures, and rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures carried out at hospitals.

Geographical Growth:

North America accounted for the largest share of the nerve monitoring system market

Geographically, the nerve monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, which is driven by the presence of a large patient population accompanied by a well established medical reimbursement policy.

Global Leaders:

The major players of the nerve monitoring system market are Medtronic (Ireland), NuVasive (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Bovie Medical (US), and Natus Medical (US), Checkpoint Surgical (US), Magstim (UK), Inomed (Germany), Erbe Elektromedizin (Germany), Dr. Langer Medical (Germany), EMS Handels (Austria), Neurovision Medical (US), and Halyard Health (Georgia).

