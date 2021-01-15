Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Market Dynamics in Detailed:

Growth Drivers;

Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models

Advantages offered by rats over mice

Continuous support in the form of investments and grants

Increased demand for personalized humanized rat models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines

Growth Opportunities;

Increased production of monoclonal antibodies

Rising demand of humanized rat models

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of model type, is categorized into outbred rat, inbred rats, knockout/genetically modified rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, hybrid/congenic rats, and immunodeficient rats. In 2016, the outbred rats segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global rat model market. However, the knockout/genetically modified rats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the use of this type of rat models to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s disease.

On the basis of technology, is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). In 2016, the CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

Rat model applications in various therapeutic indications;

TOXICOLOGY;

Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.

DIABETES;

Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.

