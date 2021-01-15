Wealth Management Software Market Size, Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global wealth management software market is projected to attain USD 5.80 billion by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Rising digitalization and automation across various wealth management firms and financial institutions such as trading houses, asset management firms, banks, forex traders, and brokerage firms is projected to proliferate the market growth from, 2019 to 2025.

Moreover, these software are secured, efficient, and cost-effective. This factor is anticipated to impel the popularity of such software. In addition, rising number of High-Net-Worth individuals across Asia Pacific and North America is anticipated to further propel the demand for wealth management solutions.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-wealth-management-software-market/request-sample

These software help in easing the decision-making process while making critical investments. Moreover, they provide improved solutions by employing data analytics and extracting big data. This is further projected to fuel the wealth management software market growth. Cloud-based deployment of wealth management software is the most preferred deployment owing to flexibility and easy accessibility. Furthermore, technological advancements such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are projected to revolutionize the financial-technology (FinTech) industry.

Growing need for effectively managing financial affairs and financial assets of small and medium enterprises is anticipated to drive the demand for digitized capital management solutions. Moreover, growing number of SME in North America is expected to propel the software demand across the region. Leading companies in this industry are focusing on several strategic initiatives such as M&A, product upgrades, and strategic partnership in order to expand the product portfolio and cater to increasing technological advancements.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The robo advisory segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period owing to technological advancements such as machine learning and cognitive computing and cost-effectiveness.

The segment of financial advice & management is expected to attain the fastest CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period owing to rising need for managing various finances.

The segment of trading & exchange firms is projected to attain the revenue of USD 1.01 billion by the end of 2025.

North America led the global market for wealth management software and id projected to attain the revenue of USD 2.09 billion by the end of 2025 owing to rising population of HNW individuals in the region.

Global Wealth Management Software Market: Key Players

Temenos Headquarters SA; Fiserv, Inc.; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; Profile Software; SEI Investments Company; Dorsum Ltd.; Objectway S.p.A.; and Finantix, Comarch SA.

