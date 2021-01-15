Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Key Players, Regional Outlook & Top Performing Regions, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025. The global market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Intrapartum monitoring devices market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of obesity coupled with precarious obstetric care. In addition, rising cases of premature births, enhanced life expectancy, and technological advancements are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of intrapartum care facilities, ease of access, and affordability.

Key Players:

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/intrapartum-monitoring-devices-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The market witnesses several opportunities in form of intrapartum care facilities, ease of access, and affordability. However, low awareness, significant costs, dearth of medical professionals, health issues pertaining to maternity care services, rise in mortality rate of premature babies due to unmet medical needs are likely to create hindrance in the market during the forecast period.

Device Type Outlook:

Monitors

Electrodes Fetal Scalp Electrodes Intrauterine Pressure Catheter Transducer for FHR Transducer for Uterine Contractions



Regional Outlook:

North America dominates the global market with reasons such as rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Governments’ initiatives pertaining to awareness regarding premature birth with highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of monitoring test options are likely to fuel the North American market in the forthcoming period.

European market is likely to gain a strong CAGR in the forthcoming period due to change in lifestyles and growing population. European health commission emphasizes enhanced maternal care that helps in reducing maternal mortality rate and infant mortality. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a higher competitive edge owing to rising demand for improved maternal care and rise in premature birth difficulties. Large patient pool and government to stress on maternal care solutions are fuelling the market growth. In addition, rising initiatives by the governments to increase health awareness and deliver improved maternity conditions is likely to contribute to the growth of intrapartum monitoring devices market. Middle Eastern market is likely to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to rise in fetal care treatment and improved healthcare infrastructure for neonates is likely to add to the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth. Other factors such as rapid growth rate for premature deliveries and population explosion are fuelling the Middle Eastern market.

African intrapartum monitoring devices industry is expected to witness a moderate growth in the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure, less support regarding health awareness by government pertaining to uncontrolled births, rise in health instability due to less accessibility to treatment and diagnosis. However, activists and NGOs are likely to create favourable healthcare conditions and awareness, which may result in positive progress to regulate uncontrolled birth rate.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark