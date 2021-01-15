Laparotomy Sponge Market Scope Outlook, Business Drivers & Growth Opportunities, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Laparotomy Sponge Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global laparotomy sponge market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025. Market is subject to witness a substantial growth in upcoming years due to the ever changing lifestyles, and rising occurrence of abdominal diseases. Further, surging cases of cesarean section deliveries across the globe are influencing the market growth. The laparotomy sponge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

MEDTRONIC

Derma Sciences Inc

Medical Action Industries Inc.

Medline Industries

Patient Safety Technologies (Stryker)

Premier Enterprises

ACTIMED

A Plus International, Inc.

Cardinal Health

AllCare

Growth Drivers:

Rising cases of abdominal diseases in geriatric population, leading to frequent need for surgeries is triggering the market growth in the forecast period. Other diseases such as hernia, large bowel obstruction, pancreatitis, and peptic ulcer disease in geriatric population are responsible for frequent visits to the emergency rooms, ultimately propelling growth of the laparotomy sponges market in recent years.

Additionally, growing number of cesarean section deliveries attributed to the factors such as variations in maternal characteristics, financial, communal, and organizational pressures and in few cases errors by healthcare professional. Although, concerns regarding retained surgical item (RSI) that is any form of surgical product similar to a sponge, tool, or an instrument remained inside of the body after the surgery following the completely closing of a wound, is considered as a critical threat to the patient health condition.

A laparotomy sponge majorly includes absorbent cotton to soak up liquids before washing it completely. A laparotomy sponge is capable of soaking various fluids such as blood and abdominal liquids during surgical procedure, allowing clean and clear surgical area for the surgeon. Along with the use of suction instruments, the laparotomy sponges keep the area of surgery as dry as possible, providing necessary clarity of the area of interest to perform the procedure efficiently. Laparotomy sponges are further used for applying pressure on the area of interest for distributing pressure in order to stop excess of bleeding.

Laparotomy sponge are becoming more vital components of surgical instruments due to their wide range applications and helping numerous market ventures from key players in the market.

Technology Outlook:

Radiopaque

Traditional

RFID

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the presence of large geriatric population and critical importance to the use of surgical instruments. Asia-Pacific’s market is predicted to hold higher share in the laparotomy sponges market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing penetration of laparotomy in healthcare sector and generating substantial investment by market players due to potential opportunities in the region.

