Mobile Wallet Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2020 – 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The advancement of mobile phone technology is expected to drive mobile wallet market or digital wallet industry in near future. In 2015, Mobile Wallet Market size was valued USD 592.45 billion worldwide. The boundless Smartphone use and its increasing penetration level will favour mobile wallet market. The market has emerged as a result of technological advancement which enhances customer experience. Consumer payment credentials are saved and are made available at point of sale. NFC has made significant change in payment technologies.

Mobile wallet market allows consumers to manage their account and transaction from any location at affordable price. Banks, technology vendors and payment service providers in association with main players are developing platform and infrastructure to reinforce customer experience. To differentiate the business from competitors key players have provided features such as mobile vouchers and services, digital charity scheme, dynamic currency conversion. Value added service (VAS) is acting as driving force for cashless payment.

Access Mobile Wallet Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-wallet-market

Security issues and privacy concerns can act as restraint in this industry. Lack of government initiatives and supervision is another barrier for growth in this industry over a forecasted period.

“Proximity product type is expected to portray highest growth over the forecast period”

In 2014 mobile wallet segment had generated highest revenue and throughout the forecasted period it will dominate the market due to increase in cashless payment over a communication network.

Due to increase in penetration of NFC enabled smart phones across the globe proximity product type is expected to have high growth rate. Flexibility feature will lead markets growth.

“Government initiatives for modernizing the transportation and adoption of advanced technology has contributed public transportation application to have highest growth over the projected period”

Mobile wallet market has applications in different segment such as retail, restaurant, public transportation and vending machine. According to revenue generated in 2015 its application in retail segment is expected to dominate the business. Better consumer experience and increasing number of smart phones will push the demand.

Bharti Airtel limited, Apple Inc (US), and American express company are Major competitors in mobile wallet market. These key players are continuously investing in R&D to develop innovative platform for users so as to gain market share.

Request a Sample Copy of Mobile Wallet Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-wallet-market/request-sample

Mobile Wallet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com