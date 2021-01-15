Printed Electronics Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Printed Electronics Market is segmented on the basis of product types, applications, key players and regions. Printed Electronics is a method use for creating electrical devices on various substrates. In 2015, printed electronics market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion and products are expected to gain traction resulting in significant growth of industry. The advantages such as low cost, flexibility, stretch ability and portability will lead to market growth.

The use of IoT is providing growth opportunities across the sector. The adoption of OLED display and RFID devices is constantly increasing owing to its higher efficiency, low cost and low power usage. The use of polymer, paper and oligomers in production of printed electronics will have positive impact on industry.

The organizations are investing heavily on R&D resulting in continuous development of new products and innovations have enhanced existing abilities that are used across various fields. Printed electronics have undergone continuous upgrade and improvisation.

Printed Electronics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Ink

Substrate

Printed Electronics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Inkjet

Screen

Gravure

Flexographic

Printed Electronics Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Display

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

BASF SE, PARC, DuPont, Molex, Inc., and E-Ink Holdings, Inc., are major players in industry. The key players are competing for understanding the market and establishing domination by investing in R&D, innovative product launches, and better printing capabilities.

Printed Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

