Transfection Reagent & Equipment Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Transfection Reagent & Equipment Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2022, exhibiting a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor for the growth of this segment is the rising demand for the production of the recombinant protein.

Advancements in the clinical development of biopharmaceuticals, is anticipated to boost the demand for gene analysis and gene expression studies for the purpose of bio-authenticity and investigative analysis. The aforementioned factor is attributive to drive the segment revenue potentially in the coming years.

Patent cliff generated in recent years is pronouncing the need for production of several moieties which depends on the laboratory analysis thus inducing industrial growth in this market. Anticipated rise in the analytical methods is expected to increase the adoption of such technologies in the coming years.

Access Transfection Reagent & Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/transfection-reagents-equipment-market

Additionally, with established healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policy, many pharma companies are expanding their business in western geographic segments which would induce innovation and growth in the biotechnology industry over the forecasted period.

Electroporation method for conducting transfection process holds the largest share of the revenue. The larger share is attributive to its diverse versatility in application, user-friendliness, and consequent higher implementation of this technique. However, the misuse of this method has caused cell damage which is expected to slow down its adoption.

Liposomal method is second only to the electroporation method of transfection. The other segments for the implementation of method includes adenoviral vectors and particle bombardment which are expected to provide positive growth in the forecasted period.

Gene expression accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2016 as a result of larger use of the technology in this segment. Vaccine biopharmaceuticals production requires substantial usage of gene expression methods based on the principles of transfection.

Proteomic analyzers and cytology-based programs (for research purpose) are expected to witness demand in biomedical and oncology studies. This factor is expected to fuel progress in the coming years.

Roche, Promega and Life Technologies (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher) are renowned players operating in this market. These players are engaged in implementing strategic initiatives such as product development, diversification, vertical and horizontal integration, and in some cases divestiture.

Other companies that are operating in this market are Lonza, Qiagen, Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies, EMD Millipore, VWR International, BTX and SignaGen Laboratory.

Request a Sample Copy of Transfection Reagent & Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/transfection-reagents-equipment-market/request-sample

Transfection Reagent & Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com