Defibrillators Market by Product and End User – Forecast to 2022

According to the new market research report Defibrillators Market is projected to reach USD 10,883.3 million by 2022 from USD 9,323.5 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%. Factors such as technological advancements in defibrillators, increasing burden of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and rising number of training & awareness programs on defibrillators are driving the growth of this market.

The report analyzes the global market by product, end user, and region.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the defibrillators market, by product type, in 2017

On the basis of products, the market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

This report covers the defibrillators market data across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases in the region, technological advancements in defibrillators, and increasing number of public defibrillation programs in the region. Factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, improving research infrastructure, and growing focus of key market players to expand their presence in this region are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2017

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the continuous technological advancements and product innovations, increasing number of public defibrillation programs, and rising focus of key players to expand their business in the North American region.

ZOLL Medical (US) held the leadership position in the global external defibrillators market. The company adopted new product launches, agreements, and partnerships as its core business strategies to enhance its share in the global external market. Other prominent players in the global external market included Philips (Netherlands), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey).

